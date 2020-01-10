The real staffing issue is that many election workers that have served local offices are seniors and many are not willing to work the May election due to their increased vulnerability to the COVID-19 virus.
For an entire generation and more, there wasn't a classier, more dignified, icon of what it meant to be a Detroit Tiger than Al Kaline. For 22 years on the field, and twice that off it as a broadcaster, executive and ambassador for the team, Kaline was synonymous with the Detroit Tigers. The De…
The State of Michigan says it has received some additional funding ($7.5 Million) to provide meals for older adults, and is looking to make those seniors and the loved ones aware of such delivery programs.