$1.4 Million in Michigan Grants for Beehives, Frozen Treats, More

Last week, 20 grants worth a total of $1.4 million were awarded to groups in rural areas around Michigan for "the sustainability of land-based industries and infrastructure."

Money was given to support beehive expansion, the production of frozen treats, potato sorting, to purchase a large sander and more.

Preference was given to projects in Marquette County.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development awarded the Rural Development Fund Grants through Michigan's Rural Development Fund Act which was passed in 2012.

The grant funds are designed to promote the sustainability of industries including food and agriculture; forestry; mining, oil and gas production; and tourism. It's also intended to support workforce training, rural capacity building, business development, and infrastructure that benefits rural communities.

Eligible counties include those with a population under 60,000 residents.

This list of grants awarded is a long one with 20 groups selected for awards ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. The 20 grants total $1,400,241.

The department turned down 90 proposals with requests totaling more than $7 million and left many others at a disadvantage. Some were placed further down the list because they are not in Marquette County while others are not eligible because their county's population is over 60,000.

The full list of grants awarded: