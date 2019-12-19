$1.5K Gold Coin Found In Salvation Army Kettle, Again

A very generous anonymous person has spread the holiday spirit again this year.



A Secret Santa dropped a valuable Gold coin in a Salvation Army kettle for the 7th year in a row in Macomb County according to WXYZ.com,

The Salvation Army notes that the Roseville location is different from where the Salvation Army Warren Corps has historically received their annual gold coin, saying it's possible that this is a different anonymous donor.

This is a specific gold coin, the 1978 South African Krugerrand, that is estimated to be worth $1,500. This very same coin has been donated every year for the last 7 years. Coincidence? I doubt it. It's gotta be the same person right? Over the last 7 years the Salvation Army in Macomb County has received a total of $8.900 in these specific gold coins.

Speaking of feeling the holidiay spirit. Have you seen this yet?

Now, go make someone happy today.