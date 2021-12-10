If you plan on making your way to Brooklyn, Michigan over the holidays, we know you're not going to watch a race. Chances are you're going to see the amazing holiday light display that's open to the public at Michigan International Speedway.

Drive-thru holiday light displays have really gained a lot of traction over the years. People absolutely love loading the family up and taking short little road trips to see the variety of light displays around the state.

If you head to Michigan International Speedway you can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday lights they have on display. Nite Lites has around 600 holiday light displays with well over 1 million lights. Keep in mind, it's drive-thru only.

When is Nite Lites at MIS Open?

Nite Lites drive-thru Christmas light show is open every day (including holidays) through December 31.

They're open Sunday thru Thursday from 5:30 pm to 9pm. On Friday and Saturday they're open from 5:30 pm to 10.

How Much Does it Cost Per Vehicle?

It's $25 per vehicle (Sunday - Thursday)

$30 per vehicle (Friday & Saturday)

$45 per limo/motorhome/mini bus

$100 per tour bus

According to MLive, Motorists will enter the display from U.S. 12. West bound traffic will use the Lot 8 Entrance, while eastbound vehicles will use Graves Farm Entrance. Two lanes of traffic are available this year so motorists can drive through however slow or fast they want.

Load up the family this weekend and make the drive to Brooklyn to see over 1 million lights.

