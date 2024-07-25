10 Events if Michigan Had Its Own Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are almost here and soon Americans will be staying up until 2 a.m. to watch the most obscure sports known to man. That's not a dig at the Olympics, it's part of what makes the event so special and so unique.

Of course, the patriotic pride of cheering on your countrymen as social media melts down during an election cycle paints a wild social picture as well.

But between the pride and obscure sports lies a reality where each state could fundamentally hold its own Olympic games and it make perfect sense.

Michigan has tons of state pride and plenty of unique interests that could easily make for a wildly entertaining Olympics within the state.

The Mitten State has plenty of quality venues to host those events too.

But which events would make the most sense for an All-Michigan Olympics? Check out 10 that make the most sense in the gallery below.

