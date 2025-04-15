10 Jobs in Southwest Michigan That Will Likely Go Extinct Soon

A quick stroll through LinkedIn, Indeed or some other job board online will have you believing that everyone is hiring. But after about 50 applications, even for the jobs you're qualified for at the same salary, you'll find that landing a job is much more difficult than it would seem.

Fake job postings, nationwide competition for singular positions, and the rise of AI perpetuate the issue, leaving many Americans stuck between a rock and a hard place. But that last point is doing even more damage to the job market. AI, as expected, is making many jobs obsolete.

Which Jobs Will Be Eliminated by AI in Southwest Michigan in the Near Future?

There is a great diversity of jobs here in Southwest Michigan. But think of how many jobs you notice daily that are either being ousted by AI or now have to work alongside AI. Those jobs that work alongside AI may very well be the next to go.

As a writer, I've seen countless job postings in my field that actually pay you to teach AI how to do your job. Getting paid to make yourself obsolete in your career field is quite the oxymoronic task, but some folks are left with no choice.

Finance Buzz recently published an article listing 10 well-paying jobs that may go extinct sooner rather than later, thanks to AI advancement. My job, editor, was included on the list. Hopefully, you don't find your career or current position on the list below like I did.

