Kalamazoo, MI and the whole Southwest Michigan area for that matter is home to some heavy hitter restaurants that are synonymous with our area. Places like Bilbo's, Bob's Tacos, Food Dance, Shakespeare's, and Bell's Eccentric café in Kalamazoo, and Clara's On The River, & Nina's Taqueria in Battle Creek are some must go to spots for sure. But what about the small towns in in our area? Support of their businesses is crucial especially when it comes to the local economy.

The truth is there are some seriously amazing restaurants that you may not know about that are seriously worth the drive. Think of it this way, you should still support your local business, but taking a break once in a while to try something new is something that's important, not just for yourself but these family businesses who have been struggling since the beginning of the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

I've gone to all of these restaurants and can tell you that the drive is ABSOLUTELY worth it. Not only is the food good, but when you visit a small town and support, you can feel that they really do appreciate your business, and that's what it's all about, giving back.

The nice thing about all these locations is that they'll take no more than an hour to get to and it's also a good chance to explore Southwest Michigan and do something off the beaten path. Here are 10 small town restaurants near us that you seriously need to check out: