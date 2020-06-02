10 Things You Still Can’t Do in Michigan

The Stay at Home order was largely lifted by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. On Monday, retail stores, bars and restaurants can open back up with limited seating. Effective immediately, Michiganders are allowed to travel anywhere in the state and can gather outdoors in groups of up to 100 people, as long they maintain 6 feet apart from one another. Click here to get the full story.

I am sure you want to run out and do all your favorite things but not EVERYTHING is open. Here are the top 10 things you still can't do just anywhere, legally in Michigan.

Here is a list of the 27 businesses that still can't open in Michigan.

The numbers have been trending down in Michigan and there has been major civil unrest. Not with just the protests of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order but the George Floyd protests as well.

Many have described the George Floyd protests as peaceful and the riots and looting that comes after is from outside sources trying to dilute the message.

Either way, Lansing showed up to clean up Monday morning at 5 am without being prompted. When people showed up to clean at 9:30, all there was to clean was paint from graffiti. That is a city I am proud to be a part of.