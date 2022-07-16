100 Cats and Kittens Rescued From Abandoned West Michigan Home

This story heartbreaking -- but it also shows how much good is out there in the world!

Fox 17 reports that as many as 100 cats and kittens are being rescued from an abandoned home in Allegan County.

You wonder how something like this could happen. We don't know all the details of this particular case, but often it starts with a person trying to do a good thing, feeding and taking care of stray cats. However, if the person doesn't get the animals spayed or neutered, it can turn into a situation in which the person becomes overwhelmed.

Thankfully, there are wonderful organizations in West Michigan who can help. However, one would hope that a person would reach out to one of these organizations before the situation gets to this point.

Chalsey Schmidt, the Executive Director of Kittens in the Mitten, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding the stray cats and kittens of West Michigan shared a post Facebook about the animals found this week in an abandoned home in Allegan County.

Oh what an evening it's been! I was called earlier today by a process server in Allegan County, about a house that they came across with what they said was 100-150 cats. We rounded up some of our local rescue ladies and went to check out the situation...I would say there was roughly 75-100 cats on the property, between me and the other rescues we pulled 47 tonight, 19 of them ended up in Kitten In The Mitten care! We will head back to TNR all the remaining adults and taking more of the friendly ones, but for tonight 47 cats and kittens are safe and sound. With that being said, we are in desperate need of donations to help with this very, very unexpected intake. If you can find it in your heart and wallet to help us spay/neuter, vaccinate and get medical care for all these babies, we would be beyond grateful! Thank you all so much for your continued support!

THANK. GOODNESS. FOR ORGANIZATIONS LIKE KITTENS IN THE MITTEN!

These local rescue volunteers came together to save the lives of so many cats and kittens!

According to Fox 17, volunteers are heading back over to the property Saturday to try and trap the remaining animals. While some of the cats are in good condition, others are not and will need medical attention.

If you'd like to support Kittens in the Mitten, you can donate here:

Venmo: @SavingKittensInTheMitten

Cashapp: $KittensInTheMitten

Paypal: Kittensinthemitten616@gmail.com

You can also help by fostering . Follow Kittens In The Mitten on Facebook for updates on these precious rescued babies.