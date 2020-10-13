1,000 New Jobs Coming to Western Michigan

If you live in Western Michigan and are looking for employment - good news! Meijer has just announced that they're looking to fill 1,000 job openings in 39 stores.

According to MLive.com, Meijer is looking for a number of different positions from cake decorators to cashiers to third shift stockers. Right now, the positions are either seasonal or part-time, which I know isn't ideal especially if you've been one of the many laid off during quarantine, but Meijer is offering some nice perks.

Pay is based on experience and position and according to the company's press release workers will,

receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning.

Stores in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and lakeshore area are all looking to hire new employees. But, if you're in southeastern Michigan - they're looking to fill positions there as well! You can apply online here.

I'm no stranger to being laid off thanks to the pandemic. In fact, that's how I ended up in Michigan. If you find yourself in the same boat but can't work in a typical role there are still jobs that are work from home and local to Michigan. You can find a full list on Indeed.com

If you need assistance beyond just job applications you can find a list of helpful links here.