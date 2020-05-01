She came over with her parents on a boat from Italy over a century ago.

Back then, her name was Angelina Sciales. Her parents were coming to the United States to escape the Spanish Flu - her mother actually gave birth to her ON THE BOAT and passed away shortly after.

She was one of 11 kids and the last surviving of her family. She was raised by her father in Brooklyn. She married a man named Harold Friedman; they both ended up getting cancer. She survived; he did not. She now resides at North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in upstate NY.

She was taken to the hospital in March for a procedure and tested positive for COVID-19. The procedure was shelved and she went into isolation for almost month while running a fever.

On April 20th, Angelina Friedman tested negative for coronavirus. Her daughter says that she has "superhuman DNA." You got this, Angelina! Keep on keepin' on!