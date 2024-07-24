11 Places People Should Move to Instead of Michigan

Michigan is a fine place to live, but it certainly isn't for everyone. For what it's worth, having lived in the Mitten State for nearly two years, this place is perfect for me. Zero complaints.

But the fact is, many people don't choose to move to Michigan. The state is one of three to see a declining population over the past decade. According to USA.com, Michigan is the slowest-growing state in America.

So sure, we want you to move here. Realistically, we kind of need you to. But again, what Michigan offers isn't for everyone. The winters are cold and snowy, the potholes are endless and the fast food choices are abysmal.

READ MORE: Proof that Michigan’s Fast Food Options Absolutely Suck

That said, it's not all doom and gloom, even if we get very little sun throughout the year. Michigan has a great and diverse culture and holds a ton of state pride.

As the only state to be comprised of two peninsulas, touching four of the Great Lakes and being responsible for revolutions in transportation and music, Michigan has plenty to enjoy if you call it home. Conversely, the sore spots perceived by outsiders in Detroit and Flint are growing stronger every day.

Heck, even on the political scene we sort of have our stuff together as a crucial swing state. Whether you lean right or left, there's space for you here to come to intelligent conclusions.

And that's not even bringing up our sports culture. Sure, the Detroit Lions have been awful for a long time, but they are on the rebound - and so are the Detroit Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers after past successes. Oh, and the Michigan Wolverines just won the national championship and have one of the coolest stadiums in the country.

But whether you shout 'Go Blue' or 'Go Green', we all hate Ohio, and that's the easiest trait to adapt to.

But if none of that sounds appealing to you, here are the 11 places you should move to instead - because Michigan simply isn't for you.

