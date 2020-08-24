11 Year-Old Boy Dies in Sand Dune Collapse in Upper Peninsula

Growing up as a kid this was one of my biggest fears.

An 11-year-old boy passed away over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula after a sand dune collapsed on him while he was digging in an embankment near the beach.

According to TV 6, troopers tried to save the boy, but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. MSP says the boy was transported by Alger County EMS to Munising Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers were dispatched to the roadside beach area of Autrain Township at 12:41 p.m. on August. 21.

The family had been visiting from outside of Michigan.

Our thoughts are with the boy's family who must be devastated right now. I can't even imagine the pain they're enduring.

When I was little I remember my parents always telling me not to dig tunnels in sand mounds and snow piles because it could collapse on me and kill me. That quickly became a fear of mine and still freaks me out today. It's advice that I told my son when he was a little kid too. I went from fearing I would get killed while digging tunnels to fearing that something bad would happen to my son.

When I first heard about this story, I felt a wave of anxiety come over for me just thinking about this poor little boy and what had happened to him.