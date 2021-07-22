13 MI Beaches That Are Closed or Have Contamination Advisories

Another weekend is here and some beaches in Michigan will be closed.

We might see a few thunderstorms on Saturday morning, but overall it might not be a bad weekend to hit the beach. Temperatures will be in the 80's and we may see some clouds, but the beach is still calling.

If you are planning on hitting the sand this weekend, be sure to check and make sure that the beach you plan to go to will be open. Every summer in Michigan, we see some of the beaches close or have contamination warnings. Having grown up in St. Clair Shores, it was not uncommon for Metro Beach and other parks on the water to have the beaches closed because the water is nasty.

Michigan Beaches with closures or contamination advisories (as of 7/22/21)

Park Lake - Bath Township Park Lake Beach - Contamination Advisory

Ross Lake - Beaverton City Park - Contamination Advisory

Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth - Closed

Houghton Lake - Denton Township Public Beach - Contamination Advisory

Lake Superior - Ontonagon Lakeshore Park, Public Shoreline Beach - Contamination Advisory

Wixom Lake - Wixom Waters - Closed

Lake Isabella - South Park - Contamination Advisory

Pontiac Lake - Pontiac Recreation Area - Closed

Lake Michigan - Memorial Beach - Menominee - Closed

Fox Lake - Cloister-on-the-Lakes - Closed

Elizabeth Lake - Elizabeth Lake Estates Improvement Association - Closed

Charnwood Lake - Charnwood - Closed

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach - Closed

Always stay up to date and explore all of Michigan's 1,233 public beaches by clicking here for the Michigan BeachGuard System. Stay cool and enjoy your weekend.

Source: Michigan BeachGuard System