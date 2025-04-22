13 Michigan Restaurants Likely to See Major Price Increases Soon
Michiganders are looking for a break financially, but with stagnant wages and price hikes for so many products, that break seems less and less likely to come. Many Michiganders have had to take a step back and avoid extra spending as much as possible. Usually, one of the first things to go to salvage the budget is eating out.
Of course, in 2025, fast food can be a bit cheaper than you may realize. Most chains have an app that is full of rewards and freebies. A trip to McDonald's or Taco Bell can feel like 2013 again with the savings on offer. Still, Michiganders have to keep an eye on those menus, too, because one of those restaurants is included on the list below.
These 13 Restaurant Chains in Michigan Will Likely See Price Increases Soon
The Daily Meal recently published an article drawing attention to 14 national restaurant chains that they believe are likely to implement price increases soon. Naturally, not all of these restaurants are even available in Michigan, but we thought it best to give you a heads up on which restaurants will likely get more expensive.
These restaurants could see price increases for a number of reasons, some of which can be linked back to COVID-19 disruptions to supply chains. Other causes include tariffs, labor costs and agricultural challenges. You can bet restaurant chains that rely on eggs are on this list.
Take note of these 13 restaurant chains in Michigan, listed in no particular order, that are sure to see price hikes soon:
- IHOP
- Starbucks
- P.F. Changs
- Olive Garden
- Chipotle
- Red Lobster
- Benihana
READ MORE: 10 Jobs in Michigan That Will Likely Go Extinct Soon
- Panda Express
- Dunkin Donuts
- McDonald's
- Subway
- Tim Horton's
- The Melting Pot
Best Bites: The Ultimate Guide to Michigan's Top Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Janna
Most Expensive Michigan Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Facebook