Safety is at the forefront of our minds every single day. Every community needs safe transportation, safe schools and jobs, reliable law enforcement and so much more to ensure its own safety from both internal and external threats.

It goes without saying that for one reason or another, some cities in Michigan are much safer than others. Plenty of cities across Michigan have struggles with high crime and poverty rates, which can make safety a real concern for any family caught in the middle of it all.

Most people try to live their lives one day at a time, doing their best to avoid any trouble or controversy. Thankfully, there are a few places in Michigan where that effort is made just a bit easier.

Nextdoor keeps a running safety score on cities across the country based on internal data from its users and outside data from studies and such. Similarly to the friendliest cities, neighborhoods that are discussed in mostly positive contexts or helpful to others through the Nextdoor app and service are the most likely to see their safety score rise.

READ MORE: These Are the 13 Friendliest Places to Live in Michigan

The 13 cities listed below are the highest-scoring cities in terms of safety, each scoring higher than 95 on Nextdoor's scale. The safest place even scored a clean 100.

Still, if you're looking at moving to a different slice of Michigan with safety in mind, there are certainly a variety of options. Some of these cities are big or included in metropolitan areas, while others are in quaint, rural areas.

Pure Michigan Comfort: 13 Safest Michigan Cities to Live In It's a bit easier to find some peace and quiet in these safe Michigan cities. According to Nextdoor safety ratings, these are the safest cities in all of Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

Nextdoor's full list of the safest cities in Michigan can be found here.

