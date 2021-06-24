Update: FOUND! She Has Been Located & Is Now Safe

Update: FOUND! The missing 13-year-old was located and is now safe.

See the original story below

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old who was found missing from her home Thursday morning.

The family of 13-year-old Dayna Warren is worried and concerned for her well-being. She was last seen at her Larence Michigan home in Van Buren County. When her family awoke on Thursday, June 24, Dayna was nowhere to be found.

Dayna is described as a 13-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, blonde hair with purple highlights, and blue eyes. She has a medium to large build and sometimes wears black-rimmed glasses when she does not have her contacts on.

Anyone with information about Dayna's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-2006 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Dayna's father has been a vital part of many searches for area missing persons and is now asking for help locating his daughter.

