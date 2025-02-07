13yo Michigan Teen Arrested, Targeted Young Girls in 11 Break-Ins

A Michigan teenager has been arrested in connection to a string of as many as 11 home break-ins in Pontiac and Detroit. The suspect is a 13-year-old boy who is now in custody at the Oakland County's Children's Village awaiting his charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office believes that this string of break-ins may have begun in 2022. However, the pattern of break-ins, which seemed to indicate targeting young girls with access via unlocked windows, was recently discovered.

Officials have directly linked the teenage suspect to nine of the 11 break-ins.

One such incident happened earlier this week. A 10-year-old Pontiac girl was reportedly choked in her room on February 4. The young girl scared off the suspect with her screams for help. The suspect made an escape, but the girl's mother did see the suspect flee.

According to MLive, the suspect entered the home wearing a ski mask and wielding a knife. The suspect allegedly choked the girl while she slept. The girl did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities say the suspect carried a knife in three of the Pontiac cases and once in Detroit.

According to WXYZ-Detroit reports, another victim, 15, was stabbed in the hand during one of these break-ins.

FBI Warns of Email AI Scams Targeting Gmail Users in Michigan

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press conference the suspect's parent was cooperative with detectives and brought their son in to be arrested.

“The invasion of a child’s bedroom by a threatening intruder is a profoundly disturbing experience, and this incident has understandably caused significant distress among parents of young children,” Bouchard said during the press conference.