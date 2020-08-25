Update: FOUND! He Has Been Located & Is Safe.

The missing-14-year-old boy was located by law enforcement in St. Louis Missouri and is now safe.

A 14-year-old Battle Creek area boy is missing and may be headed to Texas in a dark blue 2010 Chrysler Town and Country.

Battle Creek Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen at 1:00 a.m. Monday, August 24 in the Bedford area of Battle Creek, Michigan. Ramon Silvestre Montoya Jr. is a male with a light complexion, standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds and having light brown eyes. Ramon's hair is shaved on the sides, bleached and longer on the top with roots showing and light red and blue colors in it. He has a couple of scars on his wrists and legs from riding bikes.

Ramon was last seen wearing green skinny pants that were bit baggy, a muscle shirt, and black or black and red shoes. He may also have a red shirt on or with him. He may be in a dark blue 2010 Chrysler Town and Country with a license plate number of C-X-S-0-9-9.

Anyone with information on Ramon Silvestre Montoya Jr.'s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Reference Case # 20-2006367 with the Battle Creek Police Department.