14-Year-Old Boy Missing From Kalamazoo

A 14-year-old boy has been missing from Kalamazoo since January 28, 2020.

Harlem Parker was last seen in Kalamazoo at the end of January. Not much information has been released regarding his disappearance at this time.

Harlem is described as being a black male, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Harlem's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 1-269-488-8911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.