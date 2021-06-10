1,400-Foot-Long Zip Line Opens in Michigan This Weekend

One thing I've yet to take a stab at is zip lining. I've always wanted to but because I'm a big chicken and have a fear of heights, I've yet to pull the trigger. Maybe I'll give it a try this summer as there's a new 1,400-foot long zip line that's opening up in Muskegon this weekend.

Chances are you've already heard of the Muskegon Luge & Adventure Sports Complex as they've been around for quite some time. They've always been known for their winter activities like their luge (you can also do it in the summer), cross country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, and ice skating. Now they'll be known for their kickass zip-lining adventure above the White Pine Forest.

You will take flight from the top of a sand dune and through the tree canopy over 1,400 feet alongside a friend. Their guides will assist with all equipment and instruct you how to zip, which is good because I wouldn't have a clue where to begin.

How much is it and what does each pass include?

You can get a Friday adventure pass for $45 or a Sat/Sun pass for $54.

Each adventure pass comes with a bunch of fun stuff that you can do:

2 Flights on the 1400' Mega Dual Zipline

3 runs down the wheel luge track, America's only fiberglass wheel luge track.

3 rounds of archery

TrailQuest map ($10 value) - Race against the clock to find all the boxes. Solve each riddle to score points.

Access to 'Camp Chill' - Full of yard games, ping pong, slacklines, hammocks and more.