15-Year-Old Michigan Girl Missing For Over A week

UPDATE 11/11/19: Missing 15-year-old from Grand Traverse County has been located and is safe.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing juvenile.

Fifteen year old Lillian Dawn-Renee Schaffer was last seen at her residence on London Drive in Garfield Township on October 28.

Right now, investigators do not believe Schaffer is in any danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lillian Dawn-Renee Schaffer is asked to contact the Grand Traverse County non-emergency central dispatch line at (231) 922-4550 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.