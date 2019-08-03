15 Year Old Missing From Allegan County

LOCATED 8/6/19- 15 year old Gracie Hewartson has been located.

Authorities are searching for a 15 year missing from Hopkins, MI. in Allegan County.

Gracie Hewartson was last seen 3 p.m. on Friday August, 2. Gracie is Caucasian with a light complexion, 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds and has a smaller build. She has short dark hair, hazels eyes and wears glasses. Gracie's ears are pierced 3 times, wears a fake cartilage earring and has scars on both legs, mostly on her upper thighs. She was last seen wearing short white jean shorts and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on Gracie Hewartson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Department at 269-673-0500 or call 911.