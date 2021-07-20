15-Year-Old Girl Missing from Kalamazoo for Over a Month

Patrionna is described as a biracial female of both Black and White ancestry. Patrionna is 5 feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. Patrionna may also still have braces on her teeth.
Anyone with information on Patrionna's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Michigan at 1-810-257-3422 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
