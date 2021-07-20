15-Year-Old Girl Missing from Kalamazoo for Over a Month

Police are searching for a 15-year-old who hasn't been seen or heard from in over a month.

Get our free mobile app

Patrionna Messenger has not been seen or heard from since June 11, 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

View other area missing persons by clicking here.

Patrionna is described as a biracial female of both Black and White ancestry. Patrionna is 5 feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. Patrionna may also still have braces on her teeth.

Anyone with information on Patrionna's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Michigan at 1-810-257-3422 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Police

LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born Women have left marks on everything from entertainment and music to space exploration, athletics, and technology. Each passing year and new milestone makes it clear both how recent this history-making is in relation to the rest of the country, as well as how far we still need to go. The resulting timeline shows that women are constantly making history worthy of best-selling biographies and classroom textbooks; someone just needs to write about them.

Scroll through to find out when women in the U.S. and around the world won rights, the names of women who shattered the glass ceiling, and which country's women banded together to end a civil war.