We all know how expensive it can be to go to school. Even if you're eligible for a student loan, it's often times difficult to pay those loans back once you've completed your schooling.

That's why Michigan's Futures for Frontliners program is so unique because it gives frontline workers the option to receive free tuition.

Get our free mobile app

The Lansing State Journal spoke to Gary King, associate dean for the LCC Center for Academic and Career Pathways Student Affairs Division, about how many students have enrolled.

King says that more than 1,200 students enrolled at Lansing Community College last spring through the program and 321 additional students have enrolled for the fall semester. Those students join more than 15,000 frontline workers who are enrolled at LCC through the program.

Gov. Whitmer introduced the program last April which covers tuition costs that are not covered by traditional financial aid. Michigan residents that worked throughout the pandemic between April 1 and June 30 were eligible.

You can read the full story on the Lansing State Journal's website.

Michigan Reconnect Program

In February 2021, the Michigan Reconnect program was launched to help Michiganders age 25 and up earn a college degree.

Did you know that 75% of Michigan jobs require some form of education after high school? You can also earn over $7,000 more by completing a two-year degree.

If you're someone that wants to go back to school but feels like you're juggling too much between putting food on the table and child care, MI Bridges is a tool that was created to help.

If you are interested in receiving a college degree or a training certificate, you can learn more or apply at Michigan Reconnect.

SEE MORE: Michigan Teacher Making Virtual School An Adventure