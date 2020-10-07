Somebody's huge party in Michigan just got cancelled. Thanks a lot U.S. Customs.

Chicago Boarder Protection and U.S. Customs have a bone to pick with whoever attempted to ship over 15,000 misbranded erectile dysfunction pills to one Michigan home. If the pills were real they would be worth over $1 million. It turns out, pills were misbranded and not approved by the FDA.

It's hard to imagine why someone would want or need 15,000 100mg knock off Viagra pills. Shane Campbell the Port Director-Chicago told Fox 2 Detroit that counterfeit drugs can be very dangerous,

Our Officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm our communities. Consumers do not realize the risk they are taking when using prescription drugs from other countries. These non-regulated drugs could cause health concerns or even death.

This makes me wonder if those annoying "US Pharmacy" telemarketers that call me from overseas three times a day trying to sell me drugs. Did they actually find someone that said yes? And if so, was there a clerical error in the order? Maybe the customer just wanted 15 pills. I'm sure that defense wouldn't stand up in court.

I'm just happy to see the government hasn't gone soft on this issue.

We are all dying to find out who's house in Michigan the pills were supposed to go to. So far that info has not been released as this case is under investigation.