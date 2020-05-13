16-Year-Old Girl Missing From Battle Creek

UPDATE: Found! The missing 16-year-old from Battle Creek has been located and is safe.

See the original article below

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Battle Creek who may possibly be in the areas of Richland, Comstock, or Augusta, Michigan.

Katelyn Finfrock is missing from Battle Creek, Michigan. Her parents say she was last seen around Noon Tuesday, May 12. She was last seen wearing a white fuzzy hoody and black shorts but is believed to have changed just before leaving. Katelyn is believed to be in Richland, Comstock, or Augusta but it may be possible she is attempting to travel to northern Michigan.

Katelyn is a 16-year-old Caucasian female standing 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a petite build. Katelyn has a nose piercing on the left side and a large scar on her left elbow.

Anyone who has seen Katelyn Finfrock or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.