16-Year-Old Girl Missing From Kalamazoo For Over A Month

Officers with the Kalamazoo Township Police Department are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl missing since May 11, 2020.

Arriana Smith, 16, has been missing for over a month and her family is concerned for her well being after the last phone call with her mother had what sounded like a woman giving Arianna orders in the background before the call was abruptly cut off.

Arianna was last seen at her friend's house in the area of Colgrove Avenue in Kalamazoo. Arianna is described as having a light to medium complexion, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 118 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She is biracial, having Caucasian and African American ancestry.

Arianna has a maroon Nike backpack and red suede Nike shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on Arianna Smith's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app