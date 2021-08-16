Update: FOUND! Missing Girl Has Been Located & Is Safe

Update: FOUND! The 16-year-old who had been reported missing has been located and is safe.

Read the original article below

Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen late Saturday night.

Get our free mobile app

Nataleigh Hitchcock was last seen at her home in Grand Junction, Michigan Saturday, August 14, 2021, around 11:00 p.m. Nataleigh's cell phone was left behind at her family's home. Nataleigh Hitchcock sometimes goes by the name Natalie Guthrie, according to her family.

Nataleigh is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian female, standing 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with black hair, and blue eyes.

Courtesy of the family of Nataleigh Hitchcock

Nataleigh has two tattoos, a heart with a star on her collar bone (as seen below) and the Chinese symbol for uncle on her shoulder.

Courtesy of the family of Nataleigh Hitchcock

Anyone with information on Nataleigh's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Office at 269-673-0500 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. If you believe it is an emergency call 911.

Courtesy of the family of Nataleigh Hitchcock

Courtesy of the family of Nataleigh Hitchcock