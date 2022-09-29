17 Michigan ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ from Dave Portnoy

Check out 17 different pizza places in Michigan that Dave Portnoy has reviewed.

Now that fall is officially here in Michigan, it also means that pizza and chili season has begun. When the weather changes, Michiganders seek comfort in many different food items and we all know that the state has a huge selection of options when it comes to pizza.

Every sports fan in Michigan knows about Barstool Sports and El Presidente himself, Dave Portnoy. Fans can now even enjoy what Barstool Sports has to offer Detroit in a more personal way. When you feel like betting, you can head to Hollywood Casino (formerly Greektown Casino) and check out Barstool Sportsbook.

When searching for a new pizza to try in Michigan, check out Portnoy's reviews below and you may find a new favorite. Let's be honest, can you even trust a pizza review if it doesn't contain the words "one bite, everybody knows the rules?" No. No, you can't. Let us know your favorites in the comments.

I can't wait to see more reviews the next time El Presidente makes it back to Michigan. With the new sportsbook, I would imagine he will be back more often.

The sportsbook and pizza reviews are not the only great things that Barstool has done for Michigan. During the COVID pandemic when businesses we struggling to stay alive, Portnoy stepped in to help with the use of the Barstool Fund. Through this fund, Portnoy and Barstool Sports have been able to help over 200 businesses nationwide stay afloat and thrive.

Dave Portnoy knows Michigan very was and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1995. Check out these 17 pizza reviews from around the state from El Presidente himself.

