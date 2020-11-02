17-Year-Old Boy Missing From Battle Creek

Authorities are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from Battle Creek who was last seen on October 19.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Battle Creek. Christopher Brown was last seen on October 19, 2020, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Battle Creek Police have him listed with the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

Christopher is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Christopher has pierced ears and has braces on his teeth.

Anyone with information on Christopher's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Calhoun Country Dispatch at 269-781-0911.

Courtesy of the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children