17-year-old Boy Missing from Hastings Since September 10, 2021

Missing Hastings teen was last seen in early September after telling his boss he was going to Houghton Lake.

Family and friends of 17-year-old Lane Roslund say they are worried for the teen who had been working in Northern Michigan. Lane, from Hastings, Michigan, normally was in regular contact with his family in Hastings until his disappearance.

Lane's family says he has not been active on his social media accounts since before he went missing. Calls and texts to his phone have remained unanswered.

The last time Lane was seen, he told his boss he was going to Houghton Lake in Roscommon County. Lane has family that lives in that area and said he never arrived.

Lane's family has since reached out to numerous family members and friends of the 17-year-old but no one has heard from him.

Anyone with information on Lane's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Hastings City Police Department at 269-945-5744.

Courtesy of the family of Lane Roslund

