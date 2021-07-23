17-Year-Old Boy Missing From Kalamazoo Since June 1, 2021

Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a 17-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since the beginning of June.

Javonta Chambers has not been seen or heard from since June 1, 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Javonta was last seen in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Javonta is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet and 7 inches, weighing approximately 145 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Javonta's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Police