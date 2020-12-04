Update: FOUND! Located & Safe

Update: FOUND! The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that she has been located and is safe.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old missing since mid-September.

On September 15, 2020, 17-year-old Arianna Smith was reported missing by her family. Arianna had some limited contact with family members for a time but contact ceased. She has not been seen or heard from since before the Thanksgiving holiday. She has gone missing in the past.

Courtesy of the family of Arianna Smith

Arianna is a 17-year-old black female, approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 115, dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at her home in the city of Kalamazoo, wearing Adidas jogging pants, black socks, black Nike sandals, and a jean jacket.

Anyone having information regarding Arianna’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

