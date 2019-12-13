17-Year-Old Missing From Grand Rapids

UPDATE 1/13/2020: Frederick Brown is no longer considered missing according to authorities in Kent County.

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old from Grand Rapids after exhausting all leads.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have exhausted all leads and are seeking help finding a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Frederick Brown was last seen on December 3, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is registered as a missing juvenile with the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Frederick is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds. A last seen clothing description is not available at this time.

If you have seen Frederick or have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 1-616-632-6100 or 911 if you feel it is an emergency.