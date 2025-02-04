19-Year-Old Michigan Woman Impresses on ‘The Voice’

Michigan viewers of NBC's The Voice will have an easy time choosing a favorite performer in the show's 27th season. Iris Herrera, a 19-year-old woman from Newaygo, a small town north of Grand Rapids, auditioned during the season premiere Monday night and impressed the audience and the coaches.

In her rendition of You Are My Sunshine, it only took 28 seconds for John Legend to turn his chair. He was quickly followed by Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé. Adam Levine didn't turn his chair, but he expressed how impressed he was with Herrera's performance.

“I love your voice,” Levine said. “But then everybody turned, and I’m like, OK, Kelsea all day long. You obviously belong here.”

Levine was right, as Herrera chose to join Ballerini's team. This season marks the first for Ballerini on the show.

“With your voice, it made me want to know you. That’s what people are looking for in an artist,” said Ballerini. “It’s like, why do I feel so connected to the way that she’s singing that and you have that."

Ballerini praised Herrera's skill as a vocalist, but also her presence as a performer calling her "infectious" and "soulful".

"I loved how in your own world you were," Legend said, making his pitch for Herrera to join his team. "It's very appealing for the audience members to see someone that's so into the music."

READ MORE: Michigan Woman Wins $1 Million from Stocking Stuffer Ticket

Herrera auditioned in season 26, but her performance of Fleetwood Mac's Gypsy didn't inspire any of the coaches to turn their chairs around. Herrera said she took the constructive criticisms and worked hard to come back stronger in 2025.

Herrera moves on to the next round of the competition, the Battle Round, which will take place after the four coaches have filled their teams through the Blind Audition Round.