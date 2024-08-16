Know the 1984 ‘Funeral Rule’ When Paying for a Michigan Funeral

Dying ain't cheap, especially for the living. As another old saying goes, "Funerals aren't for the dead, they're for the living", which is likely part of the reason it costs so much to hold a funeral and the related proceedings around it.

Whether you have your own wishes planned out or have to decide for a loved one who has passed, none of these decisions are easy to make, especially with the emotional wear the whole situation brings.

If you're like me and are opting for cremation, refer back to the quote above - funerals are for the living. While certainly, it can be your wish not to have a funeral, there are plenty of people who have funerals even if they're being cremated. And if you don't specifically request your survivors not to hold a funeral, odds are they'll do it.

What is the Average Cost of a Michigan Funeral in 2024?

According to World Population Review, the average funeral in Michigan costs $7,040, around $1k cheaper than the national average. However, the average end-of-life expenses are an additional $12,584, which is roughly $2k below the national average. In total, Michiganders have to spend nearly $20k on average for a funeral.

But What is the 1984 Funeral Rule, And Why Should Michigan Residents Care?

The thing is, averages exist because some people are spending a lot on funerals, and others are saving money. At the end of the day, the items and services paid for are all by choice. With that in mind, survivors paying for funerals have most of the control in the situation, especially thanks to the 1984 Funeral Rule introduced by the Federal Trade Commission in the same year.

Effectively, the Funeral Rule gives you the right to buy only the funeral arrangements you want, see all available options and their prices and compare funeral homes. The rule helps protect you from price gouging or hidden fees at your most vulnerable hour.

You can see complete information on the 1984 Funeral Rule here.

The most important thing is that whether you're planning ahead or find yourself scrambling to make arrangements, you, the buyer, are in full control to spend what you can or want on the funeral items and services you choose.

