2.39 Tons Of Recyclables From Kalamazoo Are Headed To A Dump

The City of Kalamazoo says 2.39 tons of material that was meant to be recycled is now headed to a garbage dump.

The City of Kalamazoo says they were notified on Tuesday that an entire load of recyclables, 2.39 tons of material, was contaminated and could not be recycled. The contamination included items such as; yard waste, tires, trash bags, household trash as well as many other non-recyclable items. What a waste. A waste so much time and resources. We can do better than this.

The City of Kalamazoo also linked this website to hopefully clear up any recycling related questions you may have. Click here to view.