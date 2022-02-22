$20,000 Buys You a 3 Bedroom Fixer-Upper in Detroit [Photos]
Gasoline and matches would go a long way toward renovating this place in Detroit's north end. This house for sale is unreal estate. Take a look inside.
The Facebook group is called Nightmare on Zillow Street for a reason. Even the most seasoned house flippers might be forced to simply give up and call the demolition crew after puzzling over this once-great Detroit home. Still, a bargain is a bargain, and $20,000 for a three-bedroom house seems like a good deal. Take a look at this listing at 306 Holbrook St in Detroit and decide for yourself.
This is What $20,000 Buys You in the Detroit Real Estate Market
