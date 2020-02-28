2020 Area Walk For Warmth Set For Tomorrow

The Community Action Agency of South Central Michigan is holding its annual Walk For Warmth at several locations in the area tomorrow morning. There will be walks in Battle Creek, Albion, Coldwater, Hastings, Three Rivers, and Kalamazoo. Get the complete details here. These are outdoor walks of approximately one mile. The walks raise money to help low income, elderly, and disabled residents with energy emergencies. The goal for this year is $10,000. The agency is able to keep track of registrations and donations so volunteer, donor, and sponsor funds stay in each community.

The Battle Creek event opens for registration tomorrow at 9:30. It will be at First United Methodist Church along Michigan Avenue, downtown. Support for the Battle Creek last year went to 29 households with 71 family members. The Agency assistance helped with an average household bill of over $317. More than one-third of the households had children, 20% had seniors. The average household income of those helped was just over $6,000.