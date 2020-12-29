Bronson Announces Top Baby Names In Kalamazoo & Battle Creek For 2020

Here are the top baby names in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo for 2020 and the top names from 1920 for comparison.

More than 4,400 babies were delivered at the Bronson BirthPlace in 2020. With locations in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, Bronson is considered the leading birthing center in southwest Michigan.

Below are the most popular baby names of the year for each location:

Bronson Methodist Hospital Kalamazoo Bronson Battle Creek 1.) Henry Grayson/Graysen/Greysen 2.) Asher Elijah 3.) Samuel Levi 4.) Theodore David 5.) Thomas Cameron 6.) Matthew Liam 7.) Liam Gabriel 8.) Grayson Josiah 9.) Oliver John/Juan 10.) Benjamin Benjamin

Bronson Methodist Hospital Kalamazoo Bronson Battle Creek 1.) Olivia Amelia/Amilia/Emilia/Emelia 2.) Evelyn Ava/Avah/A'vah 3.) Nora Emma 4.) Addison Lilly 5.) Elizabeth Luna 6.) Charlotte Eleanor 7.) Kaylee Paisley 8.) Isabella Kehlani/Kalani 9.) Lillian Lillian 10.) Nova Olivia

Interestingly some of the top baby names for southwest Michigan have a rather classic flair while more current trending names still hold strong.

Below are the top baby names from 1920 for comparison:

1920 Boys Girls 1.) Robert Mary 2.) John Dorothy 3.) James Helen 4.) William Betty 5.) Charles Margaret 6.) George Ruth 7.) Joseph Virginia 8.) Richard Doris 9.) Edward Mildred 10.) Donald Frances