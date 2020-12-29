Bronson Announces Top Baby Names In Kalamazoo & Battle Creek For 2020
Here are the top baby names in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo for 2020 and the top names from 1920 for comparison.
More than 4,400 babies were delivered at the Bronson BirthPlace in 2020. With locations in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, Bronson is considered the leading birthing center in southwest Michigan.
Below are the most popular baby names of the year for each location:
|Bronson Methodist Hospital Kalamazoo
|Bronson Battle Creek
|1.)
|Henry
|Grayson/Graysen/Greysen
|2.)
|Asher
|Elijah
|3.)
|Samuel
|Levi
|4.)
|Theodore
|David
|5.)
|Thomas
|Cameron
|6.)
|Matthew
|Liam
|7.)
|Liam
|Gabriel
|8.)
|Grayson
|Josiah
|9.)
|Oliver
|John/Juan
|10.)
|Benjamin
|Benjamin
|Bronson Methodist Hospital Kalamazoo
|Bronson Battle Creek
|1.)
|Olivia
|Amelia/Amilia/Emilia/Emelia
|2.)
|Evelyn
|Ava/Avah/A'vah
|3.)
|Nora
|Emma
|4.)
|Addison
|Lilly
|5.)
|Elizabeth
|Luna
|6.)
|Charlotte
|Eleanor
|7.)
|Kaylee
|Paisley
|8.)
|Isabella
|Kehlani/Kalani
|9.)
|Lillian
|Lillian
|10.)
|Nova
|Olivia
Interestingly some of the top baby names for southwest Michigan have a rather classic flair while more current trending names still hold strong.
Below are the top baby names from 1920 for comparison:
|1920
|Boys
|Girls
|1.)
|Robert
|Mary
|2.)
|John
|Dorothy
|3.)
|James
|Helen
|4.)
|William
|Betty
|5.)
|Charles
|Margaret
|6.)
|George
|Ruth
|7.)
|Joseph
|Virginia
|8.)
|Richard
|Doris
|9.)
|Edward
|Mildred
|10.)
|Donald
|Frances
Enter your number to get our free mobile app