Face Masks Not Required For Battle Creek Field of Flight & Balloon Fest

Attendees will be able to decide their own safety measures for the 2021 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival.

As statewide COVID-19 restrictions are lifted as of June 1, organizers of this year's Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival say they won't require face masks or face coverings. Even better news, there will be no limiting crowds.

While organizers of the annual event will not enforce social distancing, they do ask that attendees practice social distancing with those they do not know. Anyone who is sick, been exposed to COVID-19, or running a temperature is asked to stay home.

Air Show and Balloon Festival goers will be allowed to bring coolers with drinks but alcohol and glass containers will not be permitted.

The 2020 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival was canceled due to the pandemic and state virus orders. In 2019, USA Today readers chose the Battle Creek Field of Flight and Balloon Fest as the best in the United States.

Attractions for this year's event include:

The United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team in their ONLY Michigan Appearance in 2021

Two fireworks shows

Two balloon glows

A twilight air show

Carnival

Concerts

Venders & more