Top 8 Things to Look For at Detroit Lions Training Camp

Your gridiron heroes, the Detroit Lions, open training camp this week at the team's training facility in Allen Park. They open the preseason on August 13th at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills. And they open the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field on September 12th. The Lions were 5-11 in 2020.

Get our free mobile app

The Lions have lots of questions entering the season.

Top Things to Look For at Detroit Lions 2021 Training Camp Here are the top eight questions that need to be answered before the start of the season in September.

Holmes (5 years) and Campbell (6 years) will get ample time to turn around the Lions. And they deserve the same chance that everyone else in Detroit deserves (Troy Weaver, Steve Yzerman, Al Avila). Wait and see!

What do you guys think?

By the way, you can hear Detroit Lions football here on WVFN all season long! That'll start with the preseason on August 13th against the Buffalo Bills.