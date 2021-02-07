Every year, American football fans around the globe pile onto their couches with some cold drinks and hot wings to watch the annual Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events in North America.

But even non-football fans can't help but to tune in, whether for the iconic Halftime Show performances or to check out the annual Super Bowl commercials.

Year after year, the world's biggest brands, from Mountain Dew to Pepsi to Doritos and beyond, pour their advertising budgets into making Super Bowl-worthy commercials. These highly anticipated ads are often hilarious, emotional, or just plain weird celebrity-driven spectacles—with the intention of going wildly viral or becoming eternally embedded in our pop culture lexicon, of course. (See: the Budweiser frogs, Britney Spears sipping on a Pepsi through the decades, etc.)

You can watch the Super Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday, Feb. 5, but just in case you miss one of the ads as they air on TV, we've rounded up the best 2021 Super Bowl commercials for you, below.