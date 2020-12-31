2021 Will Kick Off With Warmer Weather

After another dose of icy precipitation hits New Year's Day, 2021 will take a decidedly warmer turn.

The first week of the New Year will be way warmer than normal, as 2021 comes in feeling more like March than January.

After an icy Friday, temperatures will stay around freezing and then into the high 30s for the first full week of the New Year. The average high for the first week of January is 31 degrees.

This chart, tweeted out by the WZZM-13 weather team earlier this week shows Michigan in an area of the country that will be the warmest for the first couple of weeks of 2021.

The ten day forecast from Weather.com shows above freezing temps all next week, peaking on Wednesday with a high of 40, and staying above freezing during the day for through the 11th at least.