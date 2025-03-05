The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly upon us as hundreds of college football players turn their NFL dreams into reality this spring. As always, several players in the draft pool will come from Michigan-based universities, though the representation may be a bit lacking this year.

Of the 17 prospects from FBS Michigan-based universities, only nine attended the NFL Combine. While there are some elite talents from the Michigan Wolverines squad, there isn't much hype beyond the three projected first-rounders.

Get our free mobile app

It's not a huge surprise, though. Michigan and Michigan State both had disappointing seasons - State hoped to see a bit more promise in Jonathan Smith's first season, while Wolverine fans were hopeful for another trip to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, all three Michigan MAC programs finished with sub-.500 records in 2024.

Still, with the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, up next for these prospects will be their Pro Days, their last chance to showcase their skills and athleticism on the field in front of coaches and scouts.

The MAC schools will hold their Pro Days sooner: March 10 for Western Michigan, March 11 for Central Michigan, and March 13 for Eastern Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines will hold its Pro Day on March 21. Michigan State has not yet announced a date for its Pro Day.

Below is a gallery of the 17 players headed to the next level. They are sorted by their NFL Draft Buzz grades from lowest to highest. Players that attended the NFL Combine are noted, as they are more likely to be selected next April.

READ MORE: Detroit Lions Were the Most Bet On Team in 2024

READ MORE: Detroit Lions Were the Most Bet On Team in 2024

Scroll along and take a look at the next NFL players from Michigan-based universities.

Every 2025 NFL Draft Prospect from Michigan-Based Universities These 17 Michigan-based players will soon realize their NFL dreams at the 2025 NFL Draft. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison