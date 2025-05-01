Ranking NFL Teams Based on All-Time Wolverine Draft Selections

Few college football programs are better at sending talent to the NFL than the Michigan Wolverines. Only four programs in the history of the event have seen more players drafted than Michigan, which has 415 all-time selections.

Seven of those selections came in the 2025 NFL Draft, which was a bit of a down year for the Maize and Blue. Most of the players selected from Michigan this year had stock that carried over from the 2024 national championship season. That team sent 13 players to the NFL via the draft.

Somewhat surprisingly, the teams that often draft Wolverines at a higher rate shied away from Michigan in 2025. Even the Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers, which took two Wolverines last year, didn't take a Michigan prospect this year. Many of the teams that chose a Wolverine this year were in the middle of the pack in this list last year.

Nonetheless, teams have their preferences on where to find players. Some teams seem to race to the podium when a Wolverine on their radar is still available, so naturally, they have more selections. Other teams just haven't been around long enough to boost their position on the list.

Still, though, longevity isn't the only factor. One NFC North team has yet to select 10 Wolverines despite being an NFL franchise for over 60 years. There would be a joke about that team's barren trophy case, but the team with the most Wolverine selections hasn't cleared that hurdle just yet either.

READ MORE: This Michigan University Offers Free Tuition to Middle-Class Students

On to the list, below you'll find a ranking of all 32 NFL franchises based on the number of Michigan Wolverines drafted to that team over the years.

Ranking NFL Teams By the Number of Michigan Wolverines They Have Drafted All-Time Which teams have drafted the most Michigan Wolverines? Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison