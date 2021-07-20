Kids Will Love Dinosaurs At Binder Park Zoo’s New Zoorassic Park

Kids just love dinosaurs and Binder Park Zoo is betting they will love this new Zoorassic Park area being built at the zoo. And a major grant from home improvement giant Lowes is making it possible, as part of a corporate 100th anniversary initiative.

A concept image of Zoorassic Park at Binder Park Zoo. (Courtesy of Binder Park Zoo)

Here's how it came about

Lowes is celebrating 100 years in business, and to that end, it created a nationwide project to help what they call the "cornerstones of 100 hometowns" The project got over 2,200 submissions and Lowes announced one of the 100 winning entries was from Binder Park Zoo. (Among the selections were "35 community centers, 19 community spaces, nine shelters, eight housing facilities, seven cultural preservation projects, seven playground installations, six gardens, four food pantries, four skilled trades projects, and one civic upgrade in 36 states across the country".)

Binder Park Zoo wants to transform the children's zoo into Zoorassic Park.

Zoorassic Park at Binder Park Zoo. (Courtesy of Binder Park Zoo)

The Zoo says its submission was for what we now know is going to be the new exhibit called Zoorassic Park. Zoorassic Park is being put together on the site of the former children’s zoo. The new exhibit hopes to tap into "the timeless obsession we have with these mysterious but fascinating, prehistoric creatures. A collection of close to twenty life-size dinosaur displays will be strategically placed inside Zoorassic Park. Fun hands-on activities, STEAM-based education programs and public events combine to create fun learning opportunities that spark imagination and deliver the message of conservation from a “Zoorassic” point of view!"

A concept image of Zoorassic Park at Binder Park Zoo. (Courtesy of Binder Park Zoo)

Here's what the Lowes' grant will do. It will "enhance and refresh an area filled with animals and hands-on learning activities, dedicated to educating children and their families about the animals themselves, and on the importance of nature conservation. The project will help fulfill the zoo’s mission of connecting children and families with nature and animals."

Get our free mobile app

Stunning Battle Creek Home for Sale Offers Private Lake, Theater, and Spa Far from humble this 5 bedroom, 9 bathroom estate sits on 323-acres of private and pristine land. It has a private lake, underground bunker, private theater, spa, and two huge walk-in closets