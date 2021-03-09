24 Hour Childcare Center, First in Michigan, Opening in Kalamazoo

This. Is. Brilliant.

While I do not have children, I can appreciate the need for childcare. One of my first jobs was as a teacher's assistant in a preschool. On the days where a parent was running late for pick-up, they always greeted us with such appreciation simply for the fact that we were understanding about them being late.

But, what about parents with unconventional jobs? Those 3rd shift workers? Overnight workers? Single parents? I know for my mother, who was a single parent, she often relied on whoever was willing and available to watch me. That's why this new child care center in Kalamazoo is revolutionary in my eyes.

24 Hour Child Care Center Opening in Kalamazoo

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, this program is an expansion of the already established childcare program in the Edison neighborhood. The YWCA of Kalamazoo has partnered with Kalamazoo Literacy Council and Southwest Child Care Resource to make this possible.

The center will be located inside The Creamery, which offers "high-quality affordable homes and childcare" according to their website.

What will be offered?

This new center, the first of its kind in Michigan, will offer:

24-hour drop-in services

Comprehensive, high-quality early learning

1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift care

And more. Programs will be available to all families in the community. You can read more about what to expect on YWCA's website.

Again, I do not have children. However, when emergencies happen or people get called into work with little to no time to call a babysitter...I can imagine that having a 24-hour daycare where a child can feel safe is a huge relief.

How do I sign up for this?

You can fill out a 'Child's Interest Form' here. All other information like prices, opening dates, and more can be found on YWCA's website. You can also call 269-345-5595 x362 or email childrenscenter@ywcakalamazoo.org.