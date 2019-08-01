25 Year Old Man Missing From Kalamazoo Since 2013

A 25 year old man went to a follow up appointment at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo on June, 29, 2013 and has not been seen or in touch with his friends and family since.

Jayme Vaughn Bryant told his mother that he would call her following his appointment. The call never came. Jayme was last seen in downtown Kalamazoo.

It is possible that Jayme attended the Electric Music Festival in Rothbury, MI. around June 30th 2013. But it is not known for certain.

In 2018, another Michigan man vanished while attending the same festival. Kevin Graves also remains missing.

Jayme Vaughn Bryant was 25 years old at the time of his disappearance. He is Caucasian with a light complexion, has a thin build with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 170 - 175 pounds. Jayme has a tattoo on his ribcage that is the word "Whiskey" and a tattoo on his arm that is the State of Michigan.

Anyone with information in Jayme's disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or KDPS Detective Rivard at 269-337-8094.